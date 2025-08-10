Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    10 Aug 2025 7:49 AM IST
    10 Aug 2025 7:49 AM IST

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    സാ​ജോ ജോ​സ്

    മ​നാ​മ: എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം അ​ങ്ക​മാ​ലി ക​റു​കു​റ്റി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സാ​ജോ ജോ​സ് (51) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​വി​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ന് റൂ​മി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ജോ​സി​നെ വൈ​കീ​ട്ടും കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ചെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    അ​ബോ​ധാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യി ബി​സി​ന​സ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മാ​താ​വ്: ഷീ​ല. ഭാ​ര്യ: ബ​ബി​ത. മ​ക​ൻ: അ​ല​ക്സ്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ: ജോ​ജോ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ന്നു.

