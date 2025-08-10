Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 7:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Aug 2025 7:49 AM IST
എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ernakulam native dies in Bahrain
മനാമ: എറണാകുളം അങ്കമാലി കറുകുറ്റി സ്വദേശി സാജോ ജോസ് (51) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചവിശ്രമത്തിന് റൂമിലെത്തിയ ജോസിനെ വൈകീട്ടും കാണാതായതിനെ തുടർന്ന് സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ അന്വേഷിച്ചെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.
അബോധാവസ്ഥയിൽ കണ്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ബഹ്റൈനിൽ സ്വന്തമായി ബിസിനസ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ഷീല. ഭാര്യ: ബബിത. മകൻ: അലക്സ്. സഹോദരൻ: ജോജോ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story