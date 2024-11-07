Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 7:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 7:45 AM GMT

    ദു​രി​ത​ത്തി​ലാ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രി​യെ എം​ബ​സി ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട് നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു

    Indian Embassy,Bahrain
    മ​നാ​മ: ജോ​ലി ​സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ദു​രി​ത​ത്തി​ലാ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​രി​യെ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ ഗാ​ർ​ഹി​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സി​രി​ഷ പാ​ക്ക​യാ​ണ്, പ​രാ​തി​യു​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യെ സ​മീ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ന​വം​ബ​ർ നാ​ലി​നാ​ണ്, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങാ​നു​ള്ള സ​ഹാ​യം അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ച് അ​വ​ർ എം​ബ​സി സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. ന​വം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങാ​ൻ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി​യെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Indian womanBahrain NewsIndian Embassy
    News Summary - Embassy help to Indian woman
