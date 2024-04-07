Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    7 April 2024 1:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    7 April 2024 1:51 AM GMT

    മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി: തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് യോ​ഗം

    ramadan 2024
    മ​നാ​മ: മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ളും സാ​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ച​ന്ദ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന സ​മി​തി തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് യോ​ഗം ചേ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് സു​പ്രീം കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഫോ​ർ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് അ​ഫ​യേ​ഴ്‌​സ് (എ​സ്‌.​സി.​ഐ.​എ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ശ​വ്വാ​ൽ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ക്ക​ല ക​ണ്ട​തി​​ന്റെ തെ​ളി​വു​ക​ളോ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളോ സ​മി​തി​യെ അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsEidul-FitrSCIA
    News Summary - Eid ul-fitr: meeting on monday
