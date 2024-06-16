Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 Jun 2024
16 Jun 2024
ഈദ്; 545 തടവുകാർക്ക് ഹമദ് രാജാവ് മാപ്പു നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - Eid; King Hamad pardoned 545 prisoners
മനാമ: വിവിധ കേസുകളിൽ ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ട 545 തടവുകാർക്ക് ഹമദ് രാജാവ് മാപ്പു നൽകി. ശിക്ഷയുടെ ഒരു ഭാഗം അനുഭവിച്ചവർക്കാണ് ഈദിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് രാജാവ് പ്രത്യേക മാപ്പ് അനുവദിച്ചത്. ഇവരെ സമൂഹത്തിലേക്ക് ക്രിയാത്മകമായി പുനഃസംയോജിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനും രാജ്യ പുരോഗതിക്കും സമൃദ്ധിക്കും കാരണമായ സമഗ്ര വികസന പ്രക്രിയയിൽ പങ്കാളികളാക്കാനുമുള്ള ഹമദ് രാജാവിന്റെ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് പൊതുമാപ്പ്.
