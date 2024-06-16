Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഈ​ദ്; 545...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 3:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    ഈ​ദ്; 545 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വ് മാ​പ്പു ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ശി​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ ഒ​രു ഭാ​ഗം അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് മാ​പ്പു ന​ൽ​കിയത്
    King Hamad
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: വി​വി​ധ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ശി​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട 545 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വ് മാ​പ്പു ന​ൽ​കി. ശി​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ ഒ​രു ഭാ​ഗം അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഈ​ദി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് രാ​ജാ​വ് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക മാ​പ്പ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​വ​രെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക്രി​യാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യി പു​നഃ​സം​യോ​ജി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും രാ​ജ്യ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​ക്കും സ​മൃ​ദ്ധി​ക്കും കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യ സ​മ​ഗ്ര വി​ക​സ​ന പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​ക്കാ​നു​മു​ള്ള ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് പൊ​തു​മാ​പ്പ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PrisonersKing HamadEid al-AdhaBahrain News
    News Summary - Eid; King Hamad pardoned 545 prisoners
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick