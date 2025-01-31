Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    31 Jan 2025 11:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 11:31 AM IST

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി റ​വ. ഫാ​ദ​ർ ഡോ. ​ഡൈ​സ​ൺ യേ​ശു​ദാ​സ്

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി റ​വ. ഫാ​ദ​ർ ഡോ. ​ഡൈ​സ​ൺ യേ​ശു​ദാ​സ്
    ഫാ​ദ​ർ ഡോ. ​ഡൈ​സ​ൺ യേ​ശു​ദാ​സ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റു​മാ​യു​ള്ള കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​ക്കി​ടെ

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ര​ണ്ട് വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും കാ​ണാ​താ​യ ര​ണ്ടു മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ വി​നോ​ദ് കെ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി റ​വ. ഫാ​ദ​ർ ഡോ. ​ഡൈ​സ​ൺ യേ​ശു​ദാ​സ്.

    കൂ​ടാ​തെ, ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്നും യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ധാ​ര​ണ​യാ​യി.

