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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightദം ദം ബിരിയാണി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2026 9:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2026 9:38 PM IST

    ദം ദം ബിരിയാണി കോണ്ടസ്റ്റ്; പ്രായോജകർക്ക് സ്നേഹാദരവുകൾ കൈമാറി ആബിദ റഷീദും രാജ് കലേഷും

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    ദം ദം ബിരിയാണി കോണ്ടസ്റ്റ്; പ്രായോജകർക്ക് സ്നേഹാദരവുകൾ കൈമാറി ആബിദ റഷീദും രാജ് കലേഷും
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    മനാമ: ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമവും മീഫ്രണ്ടും സംയുക്തമായി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ‘ലുലു ദം ദം ബിരിയാണി കോണ്ടസ്റ്റു’മായി സഹകരിച്ച മുഖ്യ സ്പോൺസർമാർക്കും സഹസ്പോൺസർമാർക്കും ഗൾഫ്മാധ്യമത്തിന്‍റെ സ്നേഹാദരവുകൾ കൈമാറി. പ്രശസ്ത ഷെഫ് ആബിദ റഷീദ്, മലയാളികളുടെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട ഷെഫും അവതാരകനുമായ രാജ് കലേഷ് എന്നിവരാണ് മൊമെന്‍റോകൾ കൈമാറിയത്.

    അൽമറാഇ ജനറൽ സെയിൽസ് മാനേജർ ജോമോൻ ആൻഡ്രൂസ്, ബജറ്റ് റെന്‍റൽ മാർക്കറ്റിങ് മാനേജർ ആശിഷ് കലാം

    ഫുഡ്സിറ്റി ഓപറേഷൻ ഡയറക്ടർ റഫീഖ്, ഹ്യുറ്റു പ്രിന്‍റ് മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാഷിർ സുൽഫിക്കർ

    ഇന്ത്യൻഡിലൈറ്റ്സ് റസ്റ്റാറന്‍റ് മാനേജർ രതീഷ് കുമാർ, കേവൽറാം ഡിവിഷൻ മാനേജർ ശൈഖ് ഫൈസൽ

    ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ്പ് റീജ്യനൽ ഡയറക്ടർ റിൽസ് മുസ്തഫ, മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റ് മെഡിക്കൽ സെന്റർ മാർക്കറ്റിങ് മാനേജർ ജൂലിയസ്

    പാരാമൗണ്ട് മാനേജർ കിഷോർ, റിസാൻ ബുള്ള്യൻ കൺട്രി മാനേജർ സിയാദ്

    യാഖൂബി സ്റ്റോർ ജനറൽ മാനേജർ കൃഷ്ണൻ ഇല്ലാത്ത് വളപ്പിൽ

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