Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    18 Feb 2024 5:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    18 Feb 2024 5:00 AM GMT

    ല​ക്ഷം ദീ​നാ​റി​ന്റെ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ല​ക്ഷം ദീ​നാ​റി​ന്റെ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    കു​റ്റാ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ 1,03,000 ദീ​നാ​റി​ന്റെ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.22നും 42​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ഞ്ചു​കി​ലോ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് കു​റ്റാ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പും ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​തി​ക​​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

