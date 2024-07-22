Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2024 5:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2024 5:45 AM GMT

    46,000 ദീ​നാ​റി​ന്റെ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പിടി​ച്ചു

    സ്ത്രീ​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    drugs seized
    മ​നാ​മ: നാ​ലു​കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ഡ്ര​ഗ് ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ൾ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ എ​വി​ഡ​ൻ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. 46,000 ദീ​നാ​റി​ല​ധി​കം വി​ല​മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ. വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrugsCrime News‍Bahrain News
    News Summary - Drugs worth 46,000 dinars seized
