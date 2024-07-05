Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    5 July 2024 7:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    5 July 2024 7:20 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം വ​ഴി മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്ത്: യു​വാ​വും യു​വ​തി​യും അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    24ഉം 33​ഉം വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള​വ​രാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്
    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം വ​ഴി മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്ത്: യു​വാ​വും യു​വ​തി​യും അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ളം വ​ഴി മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച യു​വാ​വും യു​വ​തി​യും അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. 24ഉം 33​ഉം വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള​വ​രാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 39,000 ദീ​നാ​ർ വി​ല​മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്ന​ര കി​ലോ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ സം​ശ​യം തോ​ന്നി​യ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് ഇ​വ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

