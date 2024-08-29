Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 3:32 AM GMT

    ഡോ. ​വി​നോ​ദ് ബാ​ബു ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഹ​സം കിം​സി​ൽ ചാ​ർ​ജെ​ടു​ത്തു

    മ​നാ​മ: ശ്വാ​സ​കോ​ശ​രോ​ഗ​വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ൻ ഡോ. ​വി​നോ​ദ് ബാ​ബു ഏ​ന​മാ​ക്ക​ൽ ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഹ​സം കിം​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. റ​സ്പി​റേ​റ്റ​റി മെ​ഡി​സി​നി​ൽ എം.​ഡി, ഡി.​എ​ൻ.​ബി ബി​രു​ദ​ധാ​രി​യാ​ണ്. പ​ൾ​മ​ണോ​ള​ജി​യി​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ​രി​ച​യ​മു​ള്ള ഡോ. ​വി​നോ​ദ് ബാ​ബു​വി​ന്റെ സേ​വ​നം ഇ​നി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsUmmulhasam Kims
