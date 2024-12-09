Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Dec 2024 4:56 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Dec 2024 4:56 AM GMT
മനാമ ശ്രീകൃഷ്ണസ്വാമി ക്ഷേത്രം ഡോ. എസ്. ജയ്ശങ്കർ സന്ദർശിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Dr. S. Jaishankar visited Manama Srikrishnaswamy Temple
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി ഡോ. എസ്. ജയ്ശങ്കർ മനാമയിലെ ശ്രീനാഥ്ജി ക്ഷേത്രം സന്ദർശിച്ചു. മനാമയിലെ 200 വർഷം പഴക്കമുള്ള ക്ഷേത്രമാണിത്. ക്ഷേത്രം സന്ദർശിച്ചതിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ അദ്ദേഹം എക്സിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയും ചെയ്തു.
ദീർഘകാലമായുള്ള ഇന്ത്യ -ബഹ്റൈൻ സൗഹൃദത്തിന്റെ പ്രതീകമാണ് ക്ഷേത്രമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
