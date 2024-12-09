Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമ​നാ​മ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 4:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 4:56 AM GMT

    മ​നാ​മ ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​സ്വാ​മി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. ജ​യ്ശ​ങ്ക​ർ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​നാ​മ ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​സ്വാ​മി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. ജ​യ്ശ​ങ്ക​ർ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​നാ​മ ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​സ്വാ​മി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. ജ​യ്ശ​ങ്ക​ർ

    സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. ജ​യ്ശ​ങ്ക​ർ മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ ശ്രീ​നാ​ഥ്ജി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ 200 വ​ർ​ഷം പ​ഴ​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​മാ​ണി​ത്. ക്ഷേ​ത്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം എ​ക്‌​സി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല​മാ​യു​ള്ള ഇ​ന്ത്യ -ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തീ​ക​മാ​ണ് ക്ഷേ​​​ത്ര​മെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsDr S JaishankarManama Srikrishnaswamy Temple
    News Summary - Dr. S. Jaishankar visited Manama Srikrishnaswamy Temple
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick