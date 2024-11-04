Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 7:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 7:38 AM GMT

    ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മ​ധു​ര പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ന്‍റ്നസ്
    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ന്‍റ്നസ് മധുരപലഹാര വി​ത​ര​ണത്തിൽനിന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ന്‍റ്നസ്, ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വി​വി​ധ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ധു​ര പ​ല​ഹാ​ര വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ധു​ര പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വെ​ള്ളം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ഫു​ഡ് പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ളാ​ണ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ലൈ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈന്‍റ്നസ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​നും സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ സൈ​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ദീ​പാ​വ​ലി ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​വും ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:EmployeesBahrain NewsDiwali 2024
