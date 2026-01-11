Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightദി​നേ​ശ് കു​റ്റി​യി​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 10:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jan 2026 10:44 AM IST

    ദി​നേ​ശ് കു​റ്റി​യി​ൽ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദി​നേ​ശ് കു​റ്റി​യി​ൽ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫോ​റം ദി​നേ​ശ് കു​റ്റി​യി​ൽ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫോ​റം ദി​നേ​ശ് കു​റ്റി​യി​ൽ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​യോ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ബാ​ബു​കു​ഞ്ഞി​രാ​മ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ച യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ബി​ന സു​നി​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തെ നി​ര​വ​ധി ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ആ​ർ. പ​വി​ത്ര​ൻ, എ​സ്.​വി. ബ​ഷീ​ർ, വീ​ര​മ​ണി, ഷീ​ജ വീ​ര​മ​ണി മ​നോ​ജ് പി​ലി​ക്കോ​ട്, അ​ജി​ത്ത് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, മ​നോ​ജ് മ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ, സ​ജി​ത്ത് വെ​ള്ളി​ക്കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര, പ്ര​ഹ്ലാ​ദ​ൻ സു​രേ​ഷ്‌ പു​ണ്ടൂ​ർ, വി​നോ​ദ് ആ​റ്റി​ങ്ങ​ൽ, സ​ജി അ​ൻ​വ​ർ നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ, ര​വി മാ​റാ​ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:baharaingulfnewsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Dinesh Kutty's memorial
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X