7 Aug 2025 9:29 AM IST
7 Aug 2025 9:29 AM IST
ദിലീപ് ഫാൻസ് ബഹ്റൈന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക ടി ഷർട്ട് നടൻ ദിലീപ് പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു
News Summary - Dileep released the official T-shirt of Dileep Fans Bahrain.
മനാമ: ദിലീപ് ഫാൻസ് ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ ബഹ്റൈന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക ടി ഷർട്ടിന്റെ പ്രകാശനം എറണാകുളം ക്രൗൺ പ്ലാസയിൽ വെച്ച് നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ നടൻ ദിലീപ് നിർവഹിച്ചു. ദിലീപ് ഫാൻസ് ചെയർമാൻ റിയാസ്, സംസ്ഥാന കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങളായ ഹാരിസ് തിരൂർ, ജയേഷ്, രൂപേഷ്, ബഹ്റൈൻ കമ്മിറ്റി സ്ഥാപക പ്രസിഡന്റ് സാദത്ത് തുടങ്ങിയവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
