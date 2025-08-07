Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 9:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2025 9:29 AM IST

    ദി​ലീ​പ് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ടി ​ഷ​ർ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ൻ ദി​ലീ​പ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    ദി​ലീ​പ് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ടി ​ഷ​ർ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ൻ ദി​ലീ​പ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു
    ദി​ലീ​പ് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ടി ​ഷ​ർ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ൻ ദി​ലീ​പ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ദി​ലീ​പ് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ടി ​ഷ​ർ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ക്രൗ​ൺ പ്ലാ​സ​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ന​ട​ൻ ദി​ലീ​പ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ദി​ലീ​പ് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ റി​യാ​സ്, സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഹാ​രി​സ് തി​രൂ​ർ, ജ​യേ​ഷ്, രൂ​പേ​ഷ്, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്ഥാ​പ​ക പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സാ​ദ​ത്ത്‌ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsreleasedT ShirtDileep Fans International BahrainDileep
    News Summary - Dileep released the official T-shirt of Dileep Fans Bahrain.
