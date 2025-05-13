Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 10:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 10:49 AM IST

    ദി​ലീ​പ് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ എ​പി​ക്സ് സി​നി​മാ​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ഷോ ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ദി​ലീ​പ് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​പി​ക്സ് സി​നി​മാ​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ഷോ

    മ​നാ​മ: ദി​ലീ​പ് ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദാ​ന മാ​ൾ എ​പി​ക്സ് സി​നി​മാ​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ജ​ന​പ്രി​യ​നാ​യ​ക​ൻ ദി​ലീ​പി​ന്റെ 150ാമ​ത്തെ ചി​ത്ര​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫാ​മി​ലി​യു​ടെ ഫാ​ൻ​സ്‌ ഷോ ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഷോ​ക്ക് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ സ്റ്റെ​ഫി സാ​ബു, മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ പ്ര​ശോ​ബ്, ഷം​സീ​ർ, ഷാ​ഹി​ൻ, ഷ​മീ​ർ, ഡെ​യ്ൽ, ലി​ജോ​യ്, ഹി​ജാ​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Gulf Newsdileep fansBahrain NewsEpix Cinemas
