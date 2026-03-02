Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    2 March 2026 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 March 2026 11:11 AM IST

    നിരവധി മിസൈലുകളും ഡ്രോണുകളും തടഞ്ഞ് പ്രതിരോധ സേന

    നിരവധി മിസൈലുകളും ഡ്രോണുകളും തടഞ്ഞ് പ്രതിരോധ സേന
    മനാമ: രാജ്യത്തേക്ക് പ്രവേശിച്ച നിരവധി മിസൈലുകളും ഡ്രോണുകളും വിജയകരമായി തടഞ്ഞ് പ്രതിരോധ സേന.

    ഇറാൻ നടത്തിയ 45 മിസൈലുകളും ഷാഹിദ്-136 ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള 9 ഡ്രോണുകളും സേന വ്യോമ പ്രതിരോധ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വിജയകരമായി തകർത്തെന്നാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക കണക്ക്. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വ്യോമ പ്രതിരോധ സംവിധാനങ്ങൾ പൂർണ്ണ സജ്ജമാണെന്നും, ശത്രുക്കളുടെ ഏത് ആക്രമണത്തെയും നേരിടാൻ സേന സജ്ജമാണെന്നും കമാൻഡ് ഉറപ്പുനൽകി. ആക്രമണം നടന്ന സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ സ്പെഷ്യലിസ്റ്റ് ഫീൽഡ് ടീമുകൾ പരിശോധന തുടരുകയാണ്. പൗരന്മാരുടെയും താമസക്കാരുടെയും സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കാനാണ് മുൻഗണന നൽകുന്നത്.

