Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഉം​റ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 3:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 3:46 AM GMT

    ഉം​റ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​ മ​ട​ങ്ങ​വെ മ​രി​ച്ച കോ​ട്ട​യം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക​യ​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഉം​റ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​ മ​ട​ങ്ങ​വെ മ​രി​ച്ച കോ​ട്ട​യം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക​യ​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മൈ​മൂ​ന​

    മ​നാ​മ: ഉം​റ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​മ​ട​ങ്ങ​വെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ച കോ​ട്ട​യം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക​യ​ച്ചു. കോ​ട്ട​യം വൈ​ക്കം മ​റ​വ​ൻ​തു​രു​ത്ത് മ​ണ​കു​ന്നം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി തോ​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ മൈ​മൂ​ന​യാ​ണ് (66) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: സ​ലിം. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നി​ഷാ​ദ്, ഷാ​മി​ല. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി. ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30ന് ​മ​ണ​കു​ന്നം മു​ല്ല​ക്കേ​രി​ൽ മ​ഹ​ൽ ജു​മാ​മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Dead BodyUmrahHome Town
    News Summary - Dead-body-Home-town
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X