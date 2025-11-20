Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Nov 2025 2:51 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Nov 2025 2:51 PM IST
ഡേ-നൈറ്റ് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Day-night cricket tournament tomorrow
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ പ്രമുഖ സംഘടനയായ ടീം ആദൂർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഡേ-നൈറ്റ് സോഫ്റ്റ് ബാൾ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് 'എ.പി.എൽ സീസൺ- 1' നവംബർ 21ന് നടക്കും. ബുകുവയിലെ ഫ്ലഡ് ലൈറ്റ് ഗ്രൗണ്ടിലാണ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് അരങ്ങേറുന്നത്.
ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് പ്രേമികൾ ഏറെ പ്രതീക്ഷയോടെ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്ന ഈ ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ കരുത്തരായ എട്ട് ടീമുകളാണ് മാറ്റുരക്കുന്നത്. പകലും രാത്രിയുമായി നടക്കുന്ന മത്സരങ്ങൾ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ആരാധകർക്ക് ആവേശകരമായ ഒരു അനുഭവം സമ്മാനിക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
