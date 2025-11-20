Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025 2:51 PM IST

    ഡേ-​നൈ​റ്റ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് നാളെ

    ഡേ-​നൈ​റ്റ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് നാളെ
    ​മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ടീം ​ആ​ദൂ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഡേ-​നൈ​റ്റ് സോ​ഫ്റ്റ്‌ ബാ​ൾ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് 'എ.​പി.​എ​ൽ സീ​സ​ൺ- 1' ന​വം​ബ​ർ 21ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കും. ബു​കു​വ​യി​ലെ ഫ്ല​ഡ് ലൈ​റ്റ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ലാ​ണ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് പ്രേ​മി​ക​ൾ ഏ​റെ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യോ​ടെ കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ ക​രു​ത്ത​രാ​യ എ​ട്ട് ടീ​മു​ക​ളാ​ണ് മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ക​ലും രാ​ത്രി​യു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​വേ​ശ​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഒ​രു അ​നു​ഭ​വം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

