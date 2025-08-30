Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightനബിദിന അവധി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Aug 2025 9:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Aug 2025 9:26 AM IST

    നബിദിന അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കിരീടാവകാശി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രി​ൻ​സ് സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ന​ബി​യു​ടെ ജ​ന്മ​ദി​നം പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ് സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച​ത്. റ​ബീ​ഉ​ൽ അ​വ്വ​ൽ 12ന് (​സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ നാ​ല്) രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ എ​ല്ലാ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പൊ​തു സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക​ന്‍റെ ജ​ന്മ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crown PrinceGulf NewsHolidayBahrain Newsmilad day
    News Summary - Crown Prince declares Milad Day holiday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X