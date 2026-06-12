നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്ക് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി കിരീടാവകാശി

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Posted Ondate_range 12 Jun 2026 11:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jun 2026 11:25 AM IST
നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്ക് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി കിരീടാവകാശിtext_fields
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News Summary - Crown Prince congratulates Narendra Modi
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി തുടർച്ചയായി പന്ത്രണ്ട് വർഷം പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതിലും, ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ചരിത്രത്തിൽ തുടർച്ചയായ കാലാവധികളിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പദത്തിലിരിക്കുന്ന ഏറ്റവും ദൈർഘ്യമേറിയ സേവന കാലാവധി പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതിലും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്ക് ബഹ്റൈൻ കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് ആൽ ഖലീഫ അഭിനന്ദനമറിയിച്ചു. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് അദ്ദേഹം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് ആശംസാ സന്ദേശം അയച്ചു.
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