Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 6:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 6:00 AM GMT

    ക്രി​ട്ടി​ക് സ്റ്റാ​ർ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    Critic Star Cricket Team
    ക്രി​ട്ടി​ക് സ്റ്റാ​ർ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സീ​നി​യേ​ഴ്സ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീ​മി​ന്റെ ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ക്രി​ട്ടി​ക് സ്റ്റാ​ർ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സീ​നി​യേ​ഴ്സ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീ​മി​ന്റെ ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മൈ​ക്രോ​ൺ ട്രേ​ഡി​ങ് ഉ​ട​മ ബി​ബി​നാ​ണ് ജ​ഴ്സി സ്​​പോ​ൺ​സ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. സി​ഞ്ച് ഓ​വ​ൽ ഹോം ​ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ​ജു​വി​ന് ടീ​മം​ഗം ദീ​പു​വി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ ന​താ​നി​യേ​ൽ പു​തി​യ ജ​ഴ്സി കൈ​മാ​റി.

    എ​ല്ലാ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ലും മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്താ​റു​ണ്ട്. വി​വി​ധ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റു​ക​ൾ ഹോം ​ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് ടീം ​കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​റും വൈ​സ് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​നു​മാ​യ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Bahrain News, Critic Star Cricket Team
    News Summary - Critic Star Cricket Team Jersey Release
