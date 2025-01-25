Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഅ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 1:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 1:49 PM IST

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം വി​ധി​ച്ച് കോ​ട​തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    4500 ദീ​നാ​റാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​മാ​യി ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ക
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം വി​ധി​ച്ച് കോ​ട​തി
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് 4500 ദീ​നാ​ർ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ വി​ധി. ഹൈ ​സി​വി​ൽ കോ​ട​തി​യാ​ണ് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ജ​നു​വ​രി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. റോ​ഡു​മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് പൊ​ട്ട​ലും 22 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വൈ​ക​ല്യം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​താ​യും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:court orderBahrain News
    News Summary - court order
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X