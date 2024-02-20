Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 4:38 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 4:39 AM GMT

    റോ​യി പി. ​തോ​മ​സി​ന്‍റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഇ​ന്ന്​ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും

    മ​നാ​മ: മാ​വേ​ലി​ക്ക​ര പു​ത്ത​ൻ​പു​ര​ക്ക​ൽ റോ​യി പി. ​തോ​മ​സി​ന്‍റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഇ​ന്ന്​ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും. സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ​ക്കും ആ​ദ​രാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി​ക​ൾ അ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക്കു​മാ​യി ​​​​സെ​ന്‍റ്​ മേ​രീ​സ്​ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​​ഡോ​ക്സ്​ ക​തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്​ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക്​ 12.30ന് ​സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന്​ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നാ​ളെ മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി​ക്ക്​ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച്​ വ​ഴു​വാ​ടി മാ​ർ ബ​സേ​ലി​യ​സ്, പു​തി​യ​കാ​വ്​ സെ​ന്‍റ്​​മേ​രീ​സ്​ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ്​ ക​തീ​ഡ്ര​ലി​ലെ​യും ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക്ക്​ ശേ​ഷം സം​സ്കാ​രം ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:CorpseBahrain NewsDeath news
    News Summary - corpse will be brought back home today
