Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 4:42 AM GMT
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 4:42 AM GMT

    ര​ണ്ട്​ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം ജുഫൈ​റി​ലെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത്​ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​ല​വി​ൽ താ​ഴെ ഫൈ​സ​ലി​ന്‍റെ​യും(47) ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ​യി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് കാ​പ്പാ​ട് വെ​ള്ള​മ​ണ്ണി​ൽ അ​സ്നാ​സി​ന്‍റെ​യും മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി. ബു​സൈ​തീ​ൻ കാ​നൂ മ​സ്​​ജി​ദ്​ ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി​യ​ത്. മ​യ്യി​ത്ത്​ ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലും ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലും നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    MalayaleesBahrain NewsDeath news
    News Summary - corpse of two Malayalis buried in Bahrain
