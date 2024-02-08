Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 4:56 AM GMT
    വൈ.​കെ. അ​ൽ​മോ​യി​ദ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ​ൺ​സി​ന് കോ​ണ്ടി​നെ​ന്റ​ൽ മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്

    വൈ.​കെ. അ​ൽ​മോ​യി​ദ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ​ൺ​സി​ന് കോ​ണ്ടി​നെ​ന്റ​ൽ മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു
    വൈ.​കെ. അ​ൽ​മോ​യി​ദ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ​ൺ​സി​ന് കോ​ണ്ടി​നെ​ന്റ​ൽ മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ കോ​ണ്ടി​നെ​ന്റ​ൽ ട​യ​റി​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വി​ത​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ വൈ.​കെ. അ​ൽ​മോ​യി​ദ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ​ൺ​സി​ന് (വൈ.​കെ.​എ) 2023ലെ ​മി​ക​ച്ച വി​പ​ണ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള കോ​ണ്ടി​നെ​ന്റ​ൽ മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നി​ൽ വൈ.​കെ.​എ ഹെ​വി എ​ക്യു​പ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് പാ​ർ​ട്‌​സ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ജോ​ർ​ജ്കു​ട്ടി തോ​മ​സ്, വൈ.​കെ.​എ ചീ​ഫ് എ​ക്‌​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ അ​ലോ​ക് ഗു​പ്ത എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് കോ​ണ്ടി​നെ​ന്റ​ൽ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

