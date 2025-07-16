Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    16 July 2025 12:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    16 July 2025 12:23 PM IST

    കനോലി നിലമ്പൂർ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കൂട്ടായ്മ അനുശോചിച്ചു

    കനോലി നിലമ്പൂർ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കൂട്ടായ്മ അനുശോചിച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​റു​മാ​യ മോ​നി ഒ​ടി​ക​ണ്ട​ത്തി​ലി​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ മെ​ർ​വി​ന്റെ വേ​ർ​പാ​ടി​ൽ ക​നോ​ലി നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

    കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ൻ​വ​ർ നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​ബി​ൻ​ദാ​സ്, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:condolencesBahraincommunityConnolly Nilambur
