Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Dec 2024 11:29 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Dec 2024 11:29 AM IST
എം.ടിയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Condolences on the death of MT
മനാമ: മലയാളത്തിന്റെ സുകൃതം എം.ടി വാസുദേവൻ നായരുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ സെൻട്രൽ മാർക്കറ്റ് മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ അനുശോചിച്ചു. മലയാള സാഹിത്യ സാംസ്കാരിക മേഖലക്കും വിശിഷ്യ ഓരോ മലയാളിക്കും തീരാനഷ്ടമാണ് സൃഷ്ടിച്ചതെന്ന് അനുശോചന പ്രമേയത്തിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
എം.സി.എം.എ പ്രസിഡന്റ് സലാം മമ്പാട്ട്മൂല അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. ചടങ്ങിൽ അവിനാഷ്, ശ്രീജിഷ് വടകര, ഷെഫിൽ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി അനീഷ് ബാബു സ്വാഗതവും ട്രഷറർ ലത്തീഫ് മരക്കാട്ട് നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story