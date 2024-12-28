Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    28 Dec 2024 11:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 11:29 AM IST

    എം.​ടി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    എം.​ടി​യു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    എം.​സി.​എം.​എ എം.​ടി​യെ അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സു​കൃ​തം എം.​ടി വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ നാ​യ​രു​ടെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. മ​ല​യാ​ള സാ​ഹി​ത്യ സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക്കും വി​ശി​ഷ്യ ഓ​രോ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക്കും തീ​രാ​ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണ് സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    എം.​സി.​എം.​എ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ലാം മ​മ്പാ​ട്ട്മൂ​ല അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​വി​നാ​ഷ്, ശ്രീ​ജി​ഷ് വ​ട​ക​ര, ഷെ​ഫി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നീ​ഷ്‌ ബാ​ബു സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് മ​ര​ക്കാ​ട്ട് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:MT Vasudevan NairGulf NewsCondolence
