Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Aug 2025 8:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Aug 2025 8:04 AM IST

    സന്തോഷ് കുമാറിന്‍റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ചു

    സന്തോഷ് കുമാറിന്‍റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ചു
    സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് കു​മാർ

    മ​നാ​മ: നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ വ​ട​ക​ര ഇ​രി​ങ്ങ​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​ന്റെ​ക​ണ്ടി​യി​ൽ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് കു​മാ​റി​നാ​യി റി​ഫൈ​ൻ ​ഗാ​രേ​ജ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളും സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളും അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ വെ​സ്റ്റ് റി​ഫ​യി​ൽ റി​ഫൈ​ൻ ​ഗാ​രേ​ജ് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്. 62 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്രാ​യം.

    നെ​ഞ്ചു​വേ​ദ​ന വ​ന്ന​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തു​ട​ർ​ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി ര​ണ്ടാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പാ​ണ് ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഷെ​റി​ജ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സാ​യൂ​ജ്, സാ​യ​ന്ത്. മ​രു​മ​ക​ൾ: ചി​പ്പി.

    Gulf NewsBahrainObituary
    X