Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമോ​ഹ​ന്‍ലാ​ലി​ന്‍റെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Dec 2025 12:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Dec 2025 12:02 PM IST

    മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ലാ​ലി​ന്‍റെ മാ​താ​വി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ലാ​ലി​ന്‍റെ മാ​താ​വി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ന​ട​ൻ മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ലാ​ൽ മാ​താ​വി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം (ഫ​യ​ൽ ചി​ത്രം)

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ന​ട​ൻ മോ​ഹ​ൻ​ലാ​ലി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ലാ​ൽ കെ​യേ​ർ​സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ലാ​ലി​ന്‍റേ​യും കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്‍റേ​യും മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടേ​യും വേ​ദ​ന​യി​ലും തീ​രാ​ന​ഷ്ട​ത്തി​ലും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്‍ ലാ​ല്‍കെ​യേ​ഴ്സ് പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്നു. പ​രേ​ത​യു​ടെ ആ​ത്മാ​വി​ന് നി​ത്യ​ശാ​ന്തി ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഫൈ​സ​ൽ എ​ഫ്.​എം, കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ജ​ഗ​ത് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കു​മാ​ർ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷൈ​ജു ക​മ്പ്ര​ത്ത്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​രു​ണ്‍ ജി. ​നെ​യ്യാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​യു​ക്ത വാ​ർ​ത്താ​കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MohanlalCondolenceBahrain Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Condolences on the death of Mohanlal's mother
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X