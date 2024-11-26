Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 6:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 6:38 AM GMT

    ഫാറൂഖ് അൽ മുഅയ്യദിന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ചു

    Farooq Al Muayyad
    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ പ്രമുഖ വ്യവസായിയും വൈ.കെ അൽ മുഅയ്യദ് ഗ്രൂപ് ചെയർമാനുമായിരുന്ന ഫാറൂഖ് അൽ മുഅയ്യദിന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ വേൾഡ് എൻ.ആർ.ഐ കൗൺസിലും ഹ്യുമാനിറ്റേറിയൻ എയ്ഡ്, മിഡിലീസ്റ്റ് റീജിയനും അനുശോചിച്ചു.

    അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ദീർഘവീക്ഷണമുള്ള നേതൃത്വവും അചഞ്ചലമായ അർപ്പണബോധവും ബഹ്റൈന്റെ വികസനത്തിൽ മായാത്ത മുദ്ര പതിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മാതൃകാപരമായ ജീവിതം വരുംതലമുറകൾക്ക് പ്രചോദനമാകട്ടെയെന്നും ഹ്യുമാനിറ്റേറിയൻ എയ്ഡ്, മിഡിലീസ്റ്റ് റീജിയൻ ഡയറക്ടർ സുധീർ തിരുനിലത്ത് അനുശോചനക്കുറിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:CondolencesBahrain NewsFarooq Al Muayyad
    News Summary - Condolences on the death of Farooq Al Muayyad
    Similar News
    Next Story
