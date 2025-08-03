Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​യോ​ഗം

    അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​യോ​ഗം
    വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ആ​ല​പ്പി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച മ​നു കെ. ​രാ​ജ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ആ​ല​പ്പി​യു​ടെ വ​ടം​വ​ലി ടീം ​അം​ഗ​മാ​യ മ​നു കെ. ​രാ​ജ​ന്റെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ആ​ല​പ്പി​യു​ടെ വ​ടം​വ​ലി കോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​യോ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. നാ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് മ​നു മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഗി​രീ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു, ടീം ​കോ​ച്ച് പ്ര​സ​ന്ന​കു​മാ​ർ, സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബോ​ണി മു​ള​പ്പാം​പ​ള്ളി​ൽ, ടീം ​കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ അ​ന​ന്തു, പ്ര​ശോ​ഭ്, മ​റ്റ് ടീം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​രും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

