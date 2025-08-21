Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    21 Aug 2025 9:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    21 Aug 2025 9:01 AM IST

    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    baskaran
    ഭാ​സ്ക​ര​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം (കെ.​പി.​എ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ) ലേ​ഡീ​സ് വി​ങ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ജ്ന ഷ​നൂ​ബി​ന്‍റെ പി​താ​വ് മു​ക്കം മ​ണാ​ശ്ശേ​രി ചാ​ലി​ശ്ശേ​രി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഭാ​സ്ക​ര​ന്‍റെ (71) നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​പി.​എ​ഫ് എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സു​ധീ​ർ തി​രു​ന്നി​ല​ത്ത്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​രു​ൺ പ്ര​കാ​ശ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സു​ജി​ത്ത് സോ​മ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഭാ​ര്യ: അ​മ്മി​ണി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ​ജ്ന ഷ​നൂ​ബ്, ലി​ജി​ന അ​നൂ​പ്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഷ​നൂ​ബ് (ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ), അ​നൂ​പ് (ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു).

