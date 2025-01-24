Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കെ.എം.സി.സി പാലക്കാട്‌ ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി അനുശോചിച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക സ​മി​തി അം​ഗം ക​ബീ​ർ നെ​യ്യൂ​രി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യാ​മാ​താ​വ് പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ പാ​ല​ത്തി​ങ്ങ​ൽ ആ​ലി എ​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ (70) നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ച് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി.

    കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്‌ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഇ​ൻ​മാ​സ് ബാ​ബു പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി, ജി​ല്ല ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ന​സ് നാ​ട്ടു​ക​ല്ലും മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:CondolenceBahrain News
