Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബോ​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2024 4:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2024 4:31 AM GMT

    ബോ​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട യു​വാ​വി​നെ കോ​സ്റ്റ്ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    coastguard
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ബോ​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട 23കാ​ര​നെ കോ​സ്റ്റ്ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പ​ട്രോ​ളി​ങ് സം​ഘം ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ബേ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ക​ട​ലി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ൾ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​വാ​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:RescueAccidentBahrain news
    News Summary - Coastguard rescues young man who was in the accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick