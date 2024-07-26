Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 July 2024 4:52 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 July 2024 4:52 AM GMT
കടലിൽ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട രണ്ടുപേരെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Coast Guard rescued two people who had an accident at sea
മനാമ: കടലിൽ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട രണ്ടുപേരെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. സാങ്കേതിക തകരാർ മൂലമാണ് ഡൈവിങ്ങിനിറങ്ങിയവർ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടത്. കിങ് ഫഹദ് കോസ്വേക്ക് സമീപമായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. രണ്ടുപേരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണെന്ന് കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് അറിയിച്ചു.
