Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2024 4:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2024 4:52 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ട​ലി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ത​ക​രാ​ർ മൂ​ല​മാ​ണ് ഡൈവിങ്ങിനിറങ്ങിയവർ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​ത്. കി​ങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് കോ​സ്‌​വേ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​രാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:SeaRescuedAccidentBahrain News
    News Summary - Coast Guard rescued two people who had an accident at sea
