Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 6:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 6:43 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ കോ​സ്റ്റ്​ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ്​ ​​​​ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    rescue
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: സ്​​പീ​ഡ്​ ബോ​ട്ട്​ ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ളെ കോ​സ്റ്റ്​ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ്​ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട്​ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ കോ​സ്​​വേ​ക്ക്​ സ​മീ​പ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ പ​രി​ക്കൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Coast Guard rescued the person who fell in the sea
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick