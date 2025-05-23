Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റു ചെ​യ്തു

    നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റു ചെ​യ്തു
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: നി​രോ​ധി​ത ട്രോ​ളി​ങ് വ​ല​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റു ചെ​യ്തു. 230 കി​ലോ ഗ്രാം ​ചെ​മ്മീ​നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം കേ​സ് പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റും.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsillegal fishingBahrain News
