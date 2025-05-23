Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 May 2025 7:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 May 2025 7:09 AM IST
നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ചെമ്മീൻ പിടിച്ച മൂന്നുപേരെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Coast Guard arrests three people for illegally catching shrimp bahrain
മനാമ: നിരോധിത ട്രോളിങ് വലകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി ചെമ്മീൻ പിടിച്ച മൂന്നുപേരെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തു. 230 കിലോ ഗ്രാം ചെമ്മീനാണ് ഇവരിൽനിന്ന് പിടികൂടിയത്. പ്രാഥമിക നടപടികൾക്കുശേഷം കേസ് പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് കൈമാറും.
