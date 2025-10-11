Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 6:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 6:49 PM IST

    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി 17ന് ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെത്തും; സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച് സി.എം ഓഫീസ്

    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി 17ന് ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെത്തും; സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച് സി.എം ഓഫീസ്
    മനാമ: മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയന്റെ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ സന്ദർശനത്തിൽ നിലനിന്നിരുന്ന ആശങ്കക്ക് വിരാമം. ഒക്ടോബർ 17ന് അദ്ദേഹം ബഹ്‌റൈൻ സന്ദർശനത്തിനെത്തുമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫിസ് അറിയിച്ചതായാണ് വിവരം.

    നേരത്തെ ഒക്ടോബർ 16നായിരുന്നു എത്തുമെന്നറിയിച്ചത്. അദ്ദേഹം പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന പ്രവാസി മലയാളി സംഗമം ഒക്ടോബർ 17ന് വൈകീട്ട് 7ന് നടത്തുമെന്ന് സംഘാടന സമിതി ചെയർമാൻ പി.വി. രാധാകൃഷ്‌ണപ്പിള്ള അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:bahrain visitBahrain NewsChief Minister pivarayi vijayanMalayali gathering
    News Summary - Chief Minister to arrive in Bahrain on the 17th; CM's office confirms
