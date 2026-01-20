Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ചെ​ന്നൈ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    സു​ച​ന ജീ​വ​ൻ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ചെ​ന്നെ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി സു​ച​ന ജീ​വ​ൻ(65) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. മു​പ്പ​ത് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ. മു​മ്പ് എ​ൽ.​ഐ.​സി ഏ​ജ​ന്റാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് ജീ​വ​ൻ 2014ൽ ​മ​രി​ച്ചു. സ​ഹോ​ദ​​ര​ൻ വി​നോ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലു​ണ്ട്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

