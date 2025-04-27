Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2025 7:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2025 7:01 AM IST

    ചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ഇ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ഇ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ

    മ​നാ​മ: പു​തു​പ്പ​ള്ളി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ചാ​ണ്ടി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ര​ണ്ട് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തും. ഇ​ന്ന് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ലും, നാ​ളെ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ പു​തു​പ്പ​ള്ളി നി​യോ​ജ​ക​മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ​യും, കോ​ട്ട​യം ജി​ല്ല ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​മാ​യും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യും ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ലും എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MLAGulf NewsChandy Oommen
    News Summary - Chandy Oommen MLA in Bahrain today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X