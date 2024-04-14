Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2024 2:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2024 2:13 AM GMT

    തി​ങ്ക​ളും ചൊ​വ്വ​യും കാ​റ്റി​നും മ​ഴ​ക്കും സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    Chance of rain and wind on Monday and Tuesday
    മ​നാ​മ: തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്‌​ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടും ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്‌​ച​യും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് മ​ഴ​ക്കും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത, ടെ​ലി​ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​കാ​ശം മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ചി​ല സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലോ​ടു കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ഴ​ക്കും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ബു​ള്ള​റ്റി​നു​ക​ളും മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​ക​ളും ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:RainBahrain News
