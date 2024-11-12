Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഅ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത വ​ല...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 5:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 5:25 AM GMT

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത വ​ല ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ത്തം; മൂ​ന്ന് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത ബോ​ട്ടം ട്രോ​ളി​ങ് വ​ല​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്ന് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു​മാ​സം ത​ട​വും 100 ദി​നാ​ർ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു.

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത ബോ​ട്ടം ട്രോ​ളി​ങ് വ​ല​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രെ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ പ​ട്രോ​ളി​ങ്ങാ​ണ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. അ​വ​ർ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും പി​ന്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 60 കി​ലോ​യോ​ളം ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ബോ​ട്ടി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Illegal FishingBahrain NewsArrest
    News Summary - Catching shrimp using illegal nets- Three Asians jailed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick