Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Nov 2024 5:25 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Nov 2024 5:25 AM GMT
അനധികൃത വല ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ചെമ്മീൻ പിടിത്തം; മൂന്ന് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർക്ക് തടവുശിക്ഷtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Catching shrimp using illegal nets- Three Asians jailed
മനാമ: അനധികൃത ബോട്ടം ട്രോളിങ് വലകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ചെമ്മീൻ പിടിച്ച മൂന്ന് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർക്ക് ഒരുമാസം തടവും 100 ദിനാർ പിഴയും വിധിച്ചു.
നിരോധിത ബോട്ടം ട്രോളിങ് വലകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നവരെ സുരക്ഷാ പട്രോളിങ്ങാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. അവർ രക്ഷപ്പെടാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെങ്കിലും പിന്തുടർന്ന് പിടികൂടുകയായിരുന്നു. 60 കിലോയോളം ചെമ്മീൻ ഇവരിൽനിന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. ബോട്ടിൽ സുരക്ഷാ ഉപകരണങ്ങളും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story