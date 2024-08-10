Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 1:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2024 1:58 AM GMT

    സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ച കേ​സ്​: അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ന്​​ മൂ​ന്നു​മാ​സം ത​ട​വ്​

    JAIL
    മ​നാ​മ: സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ന്​ മൂ​ന്നു​മാ​സം ത​ട​വ്. ശി​ക്ഷ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്​ നീ​ട്ടി​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ 100 ദീ​നാ​ർ കെ​ട്ടി​വെ​ക്കാ​നും നാ​ലാം ലോ​വ​ർ ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ കോ​ട​തി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടു. ര​ണ്ട്​ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ അ​ഭി​​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - Case of assaulting security officials: Advocate gets three months in prison
