Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2025 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2025 10:50 AM IST

    വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ ഗാ​രേ​ജി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട കാ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    fire caught in car
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ സ​ന​ദി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ ഗാ​രേ​ജി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട ര​ണ്ട് കാ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

