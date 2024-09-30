Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 5:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 5:15 AM GMT

    അ​ൽ ഫാ​തി​ഹ് ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Accident
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ ഫാ​തി​ഹ് ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ 25 വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള​യാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. വാ​ഹ​നം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:AccidentBahrain NewsAl Fatih Highway
