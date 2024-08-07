Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 5:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 5:09 AM GMT

    അ​സ്ക​റി​ന് സ​മീ​പം വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Car accident
    ക​റോ​ണാ​ക്ക​ർ സേ​ത്തി

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​സ്ക​റി​നു സ​മീ​പം കി​ങ് ഹ​മ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഒ​ഡി​ഷ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ക​റോ​ണാ​ക്ക​ർ സേ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കാ​റി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain newsCar accidentAsker
    News Summary - Car accident near Asker; The Indian died
