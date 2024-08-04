Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:11 AM GMT

    ഹി​ദ്ദി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ത​ട​സ്സം

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹി​ദ്ദി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ശൈ​ഖ് ഈ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്. ഒ​രു വാ​ഹ​നം കോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​റ്റ് ബാ​രി​യ​റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വേ​ണ്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

