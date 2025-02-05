Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 7:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 7:50 AM IST

    കാറപകടം: ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരൻ മരിച്ചു

    accident
    മ​നാ​മ: ശൈ​ഖ് ഈ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ കാ​റ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നാ​യ 39കാ​ര​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്രാ​മ​ധ്യേ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോ​മാ​യ ‘എ​ക്സ്’ വ​ഴി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:bahrainnewsAsian manCar accidet
    News Summary - Car accident: Asian citizen dies
