Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    25 Jan 2025 1:46 PM IST
    25 Jan 2025 1:46 PM IST

    മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ കാ​റ​പ​ക​ടം: ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം, മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റിൽ

    മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ കാ​റ​പ​ക​ടം: ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം, മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റിൽ
    മ​നാ​മ: മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ കാ​റോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​​പെ​ട്ട് ഒ​രു​മ​ര​ണം. മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​താ​യും തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Bahrain News
