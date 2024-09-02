Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 5:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 5:19 AM GMT

    ബുദയ്യയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചു; സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് അണച്ചു

    ബു​ദ​യ്യ​യി​ൽ തീപിടിച്ച കെട്ടിടം

    മ​നാ​മ: ബു​ദ​യ്യ​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തു​ന്നു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:BuildingBahrain NewsFire
